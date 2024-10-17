Morgan Stanley Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $314.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.83. 143,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

