Morgan Stanley Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.