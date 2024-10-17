Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Buys 4,900 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

