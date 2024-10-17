Morpheus.Network Reaches One Day Volume of $33,231.45 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $17.97 million and $33,231.45 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00250516 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.3748066 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $29,926.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.