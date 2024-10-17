MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Shares of MSM opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.