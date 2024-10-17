Murphy Oil (MUR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 582,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 90.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 518,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,342,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,400,000 after acquiring an additional 262,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 83.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 545,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 248,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

