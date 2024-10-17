MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 554,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 107,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

MyHealthChecked Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops, distributes, and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers general health and energy profile blood test, bowel health rapid test, and stomach ulcer rapid test; nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, vitamins and minerals DNA and profile blood tests, iron deficiency rapid test, and vitamin D rapid test; and weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA and blood tests, glucose management DNA tests, thyroid profile blood test, and stimulating hormone rapid test.

