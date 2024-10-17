Myria Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Myria has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1.45 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Myria has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00255851 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,536,951.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

