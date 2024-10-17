Nano 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $114.63 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,156.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00546670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00107745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00232691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00027638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00074915 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.