Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $19.57. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 1,932,690 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

