National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.