National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.