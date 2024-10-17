Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $12.99. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 14,448 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at $928,556.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,499 shares of company stock valued at $99,802 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

