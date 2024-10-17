Naviter Wealth LLC Has $22.17 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 5,004,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,023. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

