Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 27,252 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 7,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,204. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

