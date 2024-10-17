Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $9,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

GBDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,526,758.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

