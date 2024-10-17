Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Nevada Sunrise Metals shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 530,500 shares traded.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation in September 2022.

