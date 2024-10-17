Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Wolfe Research upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Nevro Stock Performance

Nevro stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $186.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 345.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Nevro by 84.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

