New Harbor Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up about 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 183,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

