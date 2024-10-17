Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,558. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $792,136.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,087 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.26%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

