NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.