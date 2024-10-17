Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Nippon Paint Stock Performance
Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.
About Nippon Paint
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.
