Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

