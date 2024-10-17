Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.57 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

