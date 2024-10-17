Nosana Price Hits $1.80 (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nosana has a market cap of $165.82 million and $907,686.73 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nosana token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nosana

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,889,046 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.75804071 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,518,921.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars.

