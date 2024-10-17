Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 118,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

