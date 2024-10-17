Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP remained flat at $100.28 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.60.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.