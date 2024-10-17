Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after buying an additional 1,151,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 274,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,832. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

