Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 10,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,566. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

