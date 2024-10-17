Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $578,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPME stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

