Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.22. 253,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $413.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.