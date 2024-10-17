Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 9,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,816. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

