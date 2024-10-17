Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
