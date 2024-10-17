Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 342,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,424,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 820,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 198.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 421,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

