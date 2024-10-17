NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. NVE has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $387.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at NVE

About NVE

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $27,076.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,452. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

