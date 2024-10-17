nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 13,900 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

CMG traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 1,307,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071,752. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

