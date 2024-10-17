nVerses Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $77.96. 266,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,819. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

