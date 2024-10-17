nVerses Capital LLC Buys 11,100 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 151,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

APA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 701,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

