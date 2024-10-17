nVerses Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.8% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.98. The stock had a trading volume of 141,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $416.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

