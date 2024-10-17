Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

