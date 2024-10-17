Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 213500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.