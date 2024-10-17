Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

