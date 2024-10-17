Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

OVBC stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

