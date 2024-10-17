Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.34.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,720. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,676 shares of company stock valued at $44,592,544. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

