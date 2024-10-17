Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

OLLI stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

