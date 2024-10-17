Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $105.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

