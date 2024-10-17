On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 187 at Canaccord Genuity Group

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
On the Beach Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 152.80 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.72. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company has a market capitalization of £255.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,708.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
