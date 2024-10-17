On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 187 at Canaccord Genuity Group

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 152.80 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.72. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company has a market capitalization of £255.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,708.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

