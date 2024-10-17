One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $549,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $3,250,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $110.47. 9,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

