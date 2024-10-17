One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 197,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,708. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

