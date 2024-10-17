One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $235,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 340,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 57.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

ACIW stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,213. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

