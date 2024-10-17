One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,573 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.