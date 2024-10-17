One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 34.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $263.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

