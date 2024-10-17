One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 34.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
WD-40 Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $263.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Progressive Leads the Way as Analysts Bet Big on Insurance Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- NuScale Rockets Higher on Amazon Deal: How High Can It Go?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Micron Could Rally All The Way Through Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.